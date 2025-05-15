Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Weslaco Panthers

Spring football is coming to a close in the Valley. Wednesday was the final day the spring sessions for the Weslaco Panthers as they prepare to head into the summer.

"I feel like we've shown a lot of improvement and bringing the energy," Weslaco junior offensive tackle Josue Arce said. "Really the offseason is what helps us a lot, we're here every single day."

High school teams will still be able to hold summer workouts, but no padded practices will be allowed until the official start of preseason practice on August 11th (the date is August 4th for 6A/5A teams that opted out of spring football and for all teams in classifications below 5A).

Panthers head coach Roy Stroman feels the presence of these sessions in the spring helps the players stay committed to their training even outside of football season.

"We like it because we get to tell them, you got three months and then were back at it again," Coach Stroman said. "So, they hit the weight room, they take it a little bit more seriously right and for the most part they go in there with the mindset of, we get to do football, right before school ends."