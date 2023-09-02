Valley Homeowner Says Construction Project Pushing Water onto Property
NEAR ALTON – A Rio Grande Valley homeowner says highway construction is pushing water onto his property.
Guadalupe Martinez tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS a couple months ago crews began reworking the road on FM-681 to expand the number of lanes.
He explains the lanes raised the height of the road.
"I bought a pontoon boat to put my groceries in. I have to have all my groceries that way because I can't carry and walk with a cane through the water,” says Martinez.
KRGV’s Christian von Preysing reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation to find a solution.
Spokesperson Octavio Saenz says a contractor will build an embankment to give Martinez access to the property.
