Valley Homeowner Says Construction Project Pushing Water onto Property

NEAR ALTON – A Rio Grande Valley homeowner says highway construction is pushing water onto his property.

Guadalupe Martinez tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS a couple months ago crews began reworking the road on FM-681 to expand the number of lanes.

He explains the lanes raised the height of the road.

"I bought a pontoon boat to put my groceries in. I have to have all my groceries that way because I can't carry and walk with a cane through the water,” says Martinez.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation to find a solution.

Spokesperson Octavio Saenz says a contractor will build an embankment to give Martinez access to the property.

Watch the video above for the full story.