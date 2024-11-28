Valley International Airport near capacity during holiday travel

Many people are either on the road or at the airport to get to their Thanksgiving destination, and soon airports will be filling back up with people returning home after the holidays.

Airports in the Rio Grande Valley have had no major delays so far.

The Valley International Airport aviation director says Thanksgiving Day is not as busy. He compared that to the last three days when planes were nearly at near capacity. He says they saw up to 3,500 people daily.

Brownsville resident Raul Garcia said he was waiting to pick up his two daughters to arrive from Washington, D.C. He said it had been six months since he had last seen them.

"They're both working up there, so I'm glad to see them for turkey, Thanksgiving," Garcia said.

Anyone planning to travel for the holidays are reminded to give themselves enough time to check in and go through security.