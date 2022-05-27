Valley law enforcement agencies travel to Uvalde in support of deadly shooting

Valley police departments are in Uvalde supporting law enforcement agencies after the deadly tragedy that left 21 people dead on Tuesday.

Officers from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, McAllen Police department, and San Juan Police department traveled to Uvalde Friday morning. Edinburg Police department officers are expected to arrive Saturday.

"In law enforcement, when a call goes out - we all respond," Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said. "In this case a call has gone out and we're responding. This is what we do, this is a brotherhood in law enforcement."

McAllen Police department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office each sent four officers.

McAllen Police department is sending another eight person team Saturday and officers are returning to McAllen next Tuesday, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office law enforcement agencies will remain in Uvalde for the next week, according to Guerra.