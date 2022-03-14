Valley Law Enforcement Welcome Son of Fallen Mission Officer Back to School

MISSION – Brothers and sisters in blue came out in a big way for the son of a fallen Rio Grande Valley police officer.

On Monday morning, the Mission Police Department made sure a sea of blue greeted the son of Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta, Joaquin, into school.

The McAllen Police Department, Edinburg Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety made sure he had a warm welcome.

The principal of the school wants the Espericueta family to know the officers and himself will support them throughout the year.

