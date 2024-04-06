Valley lawmakers sign letter opposing moving McAllen postal service operations to San Antonio

Two Rio Grande Valley lawmakers were among those signing a letter opposing a proposal to shift mail processing operations away from Corpus Christi and McAllen to a centralized processing facility in San Antonio, according to a news release.

The letter was signed by Reps. Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzalez, Greg Casar and Joaquin Castro.

READ THE LETTER HERE

The proposal from the United States Postal Service is part of a $40 billion investment strategy to upgrade and improve the postal processing, transportation, and delivery networks, a news release stated.

As part of the plan, the McAllen facility would be “modernized” as a local processing center, and some mail processing operations would be transferred to the San Antonio P&DC in San Antonio.

A Friday news release from Castro’s office says the change could delay mail delivery in South Texas.

“Earlier this year, the implementation of a similar shift in Houston-area mail processing led to widespread mail delays,” the news release stated. “In their letter, lawmakers requested a detailed explanation of how USPS will accommodate a higher volume of mail in the San Antonio processing and distribution center (P&DC) without exacerbating existing challenges with mail delays across South Texas.”

USPS is seeking public comments on the proposal, which can be submitted online through Wednesday, April 10.