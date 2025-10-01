Valley leaders react to government shutdown

The federal government shutdown late Tuesday night after Democrats in the Senate voted against a funding bill for federal agencies.

Democrats said they voted against the bill to demand funding for health care subsidies that are expiring for millions of people under the Affordable Care Act, causing the insurance premiums to spike nationwide, according to the Associated Press.

READ MORE: Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on health care demands

Reactions to the shutdown from Rio Grande Valley lawmakers and leaders are below:

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz

"I voted to extend government funding at its current levels. Democrats have supported this in the past, but instead chose to play political games, block the clean continuing resolution, and shut our government down. They are wasting taxpayer dollars and letting Border Patrol Agents, troops, and federal workers go without paychecks. It's unacceptable. Our government needs to reopen and get back to work for all Americans."

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez

"Our constituents sent us here to work together to pass legislation that moves our country forward. Right now, costs are too high, and healthcare costs are about to soar because of Republican’s failure to renew tax credits that make healthcare more affordable for over 100,000 South Texans. Instead of coming together with Democrats to enact legislation that will keep vital services running and lowers costs, Republicans - who control the House, the Senate, and the White House - have chosen to let funding lapse and critical programs shutter. The consequences of this inaction will be deeply felt by working families, seniors and veterans who rely on essential healthcare services. This is a disgrace."

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez

“I want to reassure the people of Hidalgo County that county departments receiving federal funds are not expected to be immediately impacted by the government shutdown. Essential services will continue, and county operations remain in place for the time being. This includes services provided by WIC, Department of Health and Human Services, Hidalgo County Head Start Program and the Urban County Program.

However, we recognize that a prolonged shutdown can have ripple effects in our community. We are monitoring the situation closely and working with our partners to determine the total possible impact. Our priority is to ensure that county residents continue receiving the services they rely on, and we will keep the public informed as more information becomes available.”

This story will be updated as more reactions come in.