Valley Made, Local Strong: Barbour BS Salsa

Barbour BS Salsa in San Benito got their start on Super Bowl Sunday.

"I decided to sell some salsa that my mom used to make and I was like, ‘You know what, people have been asking for it and we've been doing it for a long time and why not right,’" said Barbour BS Salsa Owner Joey Barbour.

Thinking they would sell a couple of bottles to some friends was an understatement. Barbour knew he found his calling, and his hard work has paid off.

“It was something my mom came up with and I just made it my own,” Barbour said. “So, basically, I am doing it for her legacy because she meant everything to not just me, but to my sisters and, of course, all of her grandkids. So, I just wanted to do something for her because she never wanted to do anything for herself.”

The business has eight flavors to choose from: Weak Stick, No Burn, Double Burn, Triple Burn, Torched, Jalaweno, Irishweno and TorchedAdilly.

You can get an 8 ounce or 16 ounce tub for the fresh salsas, or 32 ounces for the cooked salsas, and if you really need them to, they can mail you some, too.

Next time you need a salsa with some amazing flavor at any heat level, you can head to Barbour BS Salsa in San Benito or contact them through Facebook: They're Valley Made, and Local Strong.