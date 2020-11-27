Valley Made, Local Strong: Exclusive Timepieces

At Exclusive Timepieces, luxury is not just another word for Rolex.

The boutique, which is located on South 10th Street in McAllen near Interstate 2, offers brands that aren't sold in other stores.

"We tend to deal in a little more niche brands," said Fabian Moreno of Exclusive Timepieces. "Brands such as Ulysse Nardin, which is the only brand in the world to have garnered more than 4,300 awards and 18 gold medals. And Romain Jerome, which contains actual metal from the Titanic."

Exclusive Timepieces also offers designer, vintage and rare watches of all kinds.

