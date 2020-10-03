Valley Made, Local Strong: Grapevine Cafe & Coffee House
Down busy Padre boulevard, you'll find a hidden gem: The Grapevine Cafe and Coffee House.
Since 1999, the food and service can't be beat.
"Our food is from farm to table, you can't get any better than that," said Chef and General Manager Rafell Rodriguez.
It's not just the food. The coffee is great too. They roast and grind their own coffee in house.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Grapevine Cafe & Coffeehouse
-
Hidalgo County health authority reacts to president Trump's diagnosis
-
TxDot to close westbound Sugar Road exit ramp for two years
-
PSJA school board candidate shares thoughts on 'Gentleman's Agreement' related policy
-
Rio Grande City police are searching for missing 16-year-old girl