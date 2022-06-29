Valley Man Organizes Volunteer Group to Aid Flood Victims

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley man has taken matters into his own hands by organizing a volunteer group to help others affected by flooding.

Many residents north of Weslaco along Mile 11 Road are still working to recover personal items that were damaged by the floods.

The group worked Friday afternoon to help residents in this area.

Israel Coronado says he is looking for more volunteers to help out.

If you'd like to be a part of these recovery efforts, you can contact Coronado at 956-246-7670.

Watch the video above for more information.