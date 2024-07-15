Valley man scheduled for execution on Tuesday for 1998 murder

A Rio Grande Valley man on death row is set to be executed on Tuesday.

Ruben Gutierrez was denied clemency on Friday. All seven members of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles voted to move forward with his execution.

Gutierrez was convicted of killing 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison in the late 90s. Prosecutors say he and two others stabbed her to death and stole at least $56,000.

Gutierrez's execution had been delayed several times, and he has maintained his innocence through the entire process.