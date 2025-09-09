Valley Metro considering adding new stop at Harlingen VA Clinic
To better serve veterans with their medical needs, Valley Metro announced they’re exploring adding a new bus stop at the Harlingen VA Clinic.
Valley Metro Director Tom Logan said they received the request for an added bus stop from veterans.
“We're being asked is to officially put a bus stop sign — and perhaps a shelter," Logan said.
Valley Metro is asking for input from the public over the potential bus stop.
The bus would stop at the clinic six times a day Monday through Friday.
If approved, Valley Metro would add the bus stop to Route 40 within four months.
