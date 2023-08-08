Valley native stunt performer taking part in Hollywood strike

A McAllen native stunt performer is one of the thousands of people taking part in the strike in Hollywood.

Lorena Abreu walked off the job about three weeks ago.

She says even though times are hard right now, she feels the strike is something that needed to happen in order to be compensated fairly for their work.

"It's something that we had to do. It's not lost on us. The gravity of this situation, especially for those of us that make less money, which is most of us, most members don't make enough to qualify for health insurance every year, which is $26,000. That's who we're on strike for," Abreu said.

Since she's been on strike, Lorena has been living in Atlanta trying to get work on commercials and music videos.