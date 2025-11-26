Valley non-profit looking for sponsors for teens in foster care

Many foster children in the Rio Grande Valley will have to spend the holidays without a family. A local non-profit organization said they want to ensure that those children feel some love this Christmas, but they will need help from the public.

Foster Angels of South Texas launched its annual holiday campaign, "Focus on a Foster Teen."

According to the non-profit director Lucy Ann Wolthoff, teenagers are often the most overlooked age group during Christmas.

As part of the campaign, Foster Angels of South Texas is trying to fulfill wish lists for 52 Valley foster teens.

Only six of those teens have been adopted, and the non-profit said they need more people to step in and sponsor a child.

“They don't expect to get these gifts. It's a surprise for them,” Wolthoff said. “So they really enjoy it and it makes their Christmas even more special."

Organizers said those wanting to help can either sponsor a teen and shop for their gifts, or make a monetary donation and let the non-profit do the shopping.

Foster Angels of South Texas said they're asking for donations before Thursday, Dec. 4, so they can wrap gifts and deliver them to caseworkers by Dec. 10.

Those wanting to donate can do so online.

