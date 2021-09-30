Valley nonprofit hosts mobile COVID-19 clinic for colonia residents

One Valley non-profit organization is continuing efforts to vaccinate residents living in colonias against COVID-19.

La Union Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) set up a mobile clinic in North Donna, where organizers say people are less likely to have transportation or information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Colonia resident Martina Aguirre says she found out about the mobile clinic thanks to LUPE's relentless advertising, going door-to-door with speakers and megaphones.

"We know access to vaccines for colonia residents is a bit tougher," LUPE organizer Jacqueline Arias said. "There [are] barriers like transportation, access to information like whether they need IDs or health insurance."

The organization says they plan to host a monthly clinic to continue vaccinating against the virus.