Valley nonprofit hosts toy drive for kids in need
The nonprofit immigration advocacy group La Union Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) wants to make sure Valley children don't go without toys this holiday season.
The nonprofit is currently accepting donations at its offices. Officials say the last day to donate toys is December 14.
"We have approximately 50 different colonias that we organize every year," LUPE member Tania Chavez said. "So for families in the different colonias in Starr, Cameron, and Hidalgo County."
LUPE will distribute the toys on December 10 and 18.
