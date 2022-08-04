Valley parents hoping to save on school supplies during tax free holiday weekend

Inflation has parents searching for ways to save on back to school shopping.

Starting Friday, August 5, most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 will be tax-free during the statewide sales tax holiday.

“It's very important, everything is so expensive nowadays that anything you can save will be great,” Tina Garza said of the holiday.

Ramiro Rodriguez, a father of five, says tax-free weekend is an opportunity he can't pass up.

“It's the only time that I get to actually save in this economy due to the rising costs of food, gas - believe me, every penny helps,” Rodriguez said.

According to Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon, there are other ways to save this weekend – and it all starts with a budget.

“Think about how much you're able to spend on those different items - whether it's electronics or clothing or school supplies - before you go to the store,” Gordon said. “This can help you avoid those impulse purchases when you're shopping.”

Gordon also suggests going online to compare prices at multiple stores.

The sales tax holiday ends on Sunday, August 7.