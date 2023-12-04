Valley Police Dept. Assisting Federal Agents with Border Security Efforts

LAGUNA VISTA – Humanitarian efforts along the border, as well as a border wall, have been a big focus.

Laguna Vista is one of the small towns in the Rio Grande Valley working hard on border security in order to keep communities safe.

The police chief of the Laguna Police Department, Tony David, says his nine officers are assisting federal agents with those crossing the border illegally.

“You have drug trafficking, human smuggling... It's very challenging because it's very dynamic and changes all the time,” explains David.

KRGV’s Angelo Vargas explains the department received funds from the state to buy body armor and for officers to be able to work overtime hours.

Watch the video above for the full story.