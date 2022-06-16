x

Valley residents affected by inflation, high gas prices

3 hours 42 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, June 16 2022 Jun 16, 2022 June 16, 2022 8:59 AM June 16, 2022 in News
By: Crystal Martinez

Record-high prices for goods are forcing people to scale back on some of their favorite activities.

Some Valley residents say they aren't driving anywhere unless it's necessary.

But another piece of advice given to help fight inflation at the grocery stores is to only shop for what you need and maybe even shop ahead.

Some residents have opted for delivery services to take their food right to their doorstep instead of driving. 

