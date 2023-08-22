Valley residents made preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Harold

A plant nursery covered up their plants and trees in preparation for the storm, and a lot of people turned up at the Weslaco sand distribution site.

A Weslaco resident was a lady clearing her yard in Weslaco. Maria Curiel is a Hurricane Harvey victim, and she says she takes these storms serious.

"Finally we're going to have some fresh weather in the Valley" Curiel said.

Curiel was holding a garage sale during the day but began to gather her items and moving them indoors ahead of the storm.

"I put protection around anything that looks like there could be consequences or danger from," Curiel said.

Curiel isn't a stranger to storms, she went through Hurricane Harvey in Houston and lost her son.

"It was really difficult to go through Hurricane Harvey. It was an experience I'll never forget and that's why every time there is a storm coming I prepare and help my neighbors prepare, so they won't go through the things I went through" Curiel said.

She spent the day moving the lightweight items for sale in her yard in to her garage instead. She was even prepping her trees.

"I try to put some sticks inside my plants so if the storm gets here, and it becomes more severe, these trees can't fly off and cause damage to somebody," Curiel said.

Although Curiel is putting in a lot of prep work for just one day of rain, she doesn't mind. She says the Valley has been overdue for a nice rain.

"It's something great for the nurseries because the crops need water, and we need the crops. We need them to keep on living, so the rain is a blessing," Curiel said.

