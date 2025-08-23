Valley residents protest new state redistricting map
Rio Grande Valley residents gathered in McAllen to protest the newly approved state redistricting maps.
The Texas Senate approved the new congressional map on Saturday, gerrymandered to maximize Republican representation. The approved plan is now on the way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's desk for final approval.
Valley residents protested against the redistricting, with some saying the new maps are unfair.
