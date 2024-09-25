x

Valley residents report seeing fireball in the sky

Valley residents report seeing fireball in the sky
2 hours 47 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2024 Sep 25, 2024 September 25, 2024 2:32 PM September 25, 2024 in News - Local

A Rio Grande Valley resident submitted a video showing a blue and green colored fireball soaring across the sky Tuesday night.

Several people have also reached about seeing it.

The American Meteor Society has also received about 13 reports of the object in the sky.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days