Valley residents report seeing fireball in the sky
A Rio Grande Valley resident submitted a video showing a blue and green colored fireball soaring across the sky Tuesday night.
Several people have also reached about seeing it.
The American Meteor Society has also received about 13 reports of the object in the sky.
