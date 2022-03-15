Valley residents using gas apps, budgeting in response to gas price hike

Some Valley residents are making an effort to budget more and conserve gas after following a rise in gas costs.

“Budgeting my mileage, not to be driving around so much,” said car owner Carrie Fraga. “I also look at cheap gas like on Gas Buddy."

"I'm just learning to budget a little more, not eat out as much, and just pay the bills on time, and not do anything extra," said resident Sujei Perez.

"I use the car that gets the better mileage,” said Larry Odoms. “I try to always take—if I'm going somewhere always have some place to go along with it, instead of one trip and then back home and then another trip."

Other gas apps, like Get Upside, are free and offer cash back.

