Valley restaurant owner faces challenges to reopen as part of Gov. Abbott's Phase 1

Some businesses are set to reopen on Friday, as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbot’s Phase One plan– some Rio Grande Valley business owners say they’re not ready yet.

Becky Garza, owner of Texas Café in Rio Grande City, says she has applied for multiple loans and government aid relief through the Small Business Administration.

Garza says she is eager to open her doors because she knows her staff is hurting financially at home.

As she waits for funds to kick in, Garza adds she has already purchased protection gear to bring her full staff on board.

For more information watch the video above.