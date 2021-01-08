Valley School Closures, Delays Due to Severe Weather

WESLACO – The following school districts and cities in the Rio Grande Valley have canceled classes or summer programs due to widespread flooding from early morning showers.

Donna ISD: Summer school classes and recreational activities are canceled for Thursday, June 21. Staff, however, is to report at 8 a.m.

Edcouch Elsa ISD: Summer School and Curriculum Writing have been canceled for today. Staff to report at 9 a.m.

First Baptist Church's Bess Knapp Daycare in Weslaco: Closed for the day.

Harlingen ISD: District activity canceled for students and staff

Horizon Montessori School: All locations even central office are closed

Jellybeans Educational Daycare Center in Harlingen: Closed today

Jubilee Harlingen and Jubilee Destiny: Closed today

La Feria ISD: La Feria ISD is canceling all summer school/summer program. Summer school staff is not working today. A delayed start of 10:00 a.m. will be in effect for staff.

Little Lous ABC Day Care in Harlingen: Closed today

Mercedes ISD: All summer canceled, summer school staff members are not required to attend today.

Monte Alto ISD: All classes have been canceled for today

PSJA ISD: All summer school and summer curriculum canceled.

Progreso ISD: All summer classes and programs have been canceled

Rio Grande Valley College in Pharr: All classes have been canceled.

South Texas ISD: Summer classes, camps and programs have been canceled. Working hours remain as scheduled for staff.

South Texas College Mid Valley Campus: Closed Wednesday.

San Benito ISD: All school activities canceled

Vanguard Academy: All summer school and summer camps, including dual enrollment have been canceled. Staff is told to stay home.

Valley Technical Academy: All classes canceled for today

Weslaco ISD: All summer school classes and recreational activities are also canceled for Thursday, June 21. Contract employees are asked to remain on stand-by. District officials will determine whether offices will open tomorrow.

Wesley Methodist Preschool and Daycare: Closed today

DELAYS

UTRGV: Delayed start of classes, classes will resume at 1 p.m. today for all campuses.

DPS Offices in Willacy County, Hidalgo County and Cameron County are delaying opening until 1 p.m.

McAllen ISD: Classes and programs will be delayed to start at 10 a.m. Bus pick up times will run two hours behind the regular schedule.

TSTC campus in Harlingen: Delayed start at 12 p.m.

Hidalgo County Courthouse will tentatively open at 10 a.m. Wednesday due to heavy rain and winds.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 administration offices will tentatively open at 10 a.m. Wednesday due to flooded roads in the area.

All Hidalgo County employees are advised to exercise extreme caution in their areas. Do not attempt to access flooded roads. Please call your supervisors to report the issue.

The county will continue to assess the situation and will post any necessary updates with regards to the courthouse and Precinct 1 at 9:30 a.m.