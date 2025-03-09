Valley school districts combating teacher shortage with UTRGV residency program

Over 56 percent of first-time teachers in Texas were uncertified, according to a TEA 2024 Academic Performance Report.

That leads to higher turnover and a shortage in teachers.

University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley senior Perla Rodriguez, 23, is a teacher resident at Lyford Elementary School.

"My focus is actually on English as a second language teacher, who is certified in ESL, is what it's abbreviated as," Rodriguez said.

It's one of the subjects that local school administrators, including Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District's Superintendent Dr. Veronica Kortan says is most difficult to fill.

"In our district, we've seen an impact in, that in particular, looking at candidates for special education and bilingually certified teachers," Kortan said.

Kortan says HCISD is combating that shortage by partnering up with UTRGV's Teacher Residency Program, which began back in 2021.

"So with our teacher residency program, those are actually the teacher residents that we are targeting. How do we pull them in?" Kortan said.

The one-year program provides certification after completion, it also gives students first-hand experience in the classroom.

UTRGV held a forum with local educators on Friday in Pharr to address the urgent need for high-quality teacher preparation programs, such as UTRGV's.

Lyford Consolidated Independent School District and Harlingen CISD are part of the eight Valley school districts who are already a part of the UTRGV residency program.

Lyford Elementary School was the first to join, back in 2021.

Lyford CISD has hired four resident teachers since adding the residency program, while Harlingen CISD has hired 12 of its resident teachers.

Watch the video above for the full story.