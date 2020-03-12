Valley school districts look at options in preparation for possible virus case

MCALLEN – Schools across the Rio Grande Valley are making plans on what steps need to be taken if the situation with the novel coronavirus gets worse. Infections have increased in Texas and elsewhere.

The University of Texas San Antonio announced spring break would be extended by a week, then shift to online classes. Several other campuses in the state announced similar changes.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley says, for now, no changes to their schedule. In local school districts, such as Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District, saying it’s not a matter of if, but when the virus will reach the area.

At McAllen ISD, the instructional services department is working on plans for distance learning. The details of how it would be done, still have to be worked out.

