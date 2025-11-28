Valley shoppers on the hunt for Black Friday deals
Black Friday shopping is kicking off at stores across the Rio Grande Valley.
Shoppers first started showing up at La Plaza Mall in McAllen as early as 5 a.m. to try to score a good deal. Some stores were even offering between 20% to 70% discounts.
Watch the video above for the full story.
