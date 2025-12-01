Valley shoppers support local stores during Small Business Saturday

As people wound down their Saturday night, local shop owners said Small Business Saturday brought some much-needed support.

Crystal and Joseph Rodriguez spent their Saturday shopping. They strolled down Jackson Street in Harlingen, checking out all the local finds.

"There are so many shops. You just come, one stop, you go down here, you get a little walk a little bit of exercise," Crystal said.

"I got a flannel back table cover, these are reusable too, they were just a dollar and since it's just me and my husband, I got us these little mats," Crystal said.

At Sweet Pickens, they picked up a few plush toys.

Sweet Pickens co-owner Lee Beam said Small Business Saturday makes a big difference.

"You can sell one big huge item and that can skew the whole thing, but the main thing is the traffic and the items that you get, but it is very important," Beam said.

Some shoppers didn't even know about Small Business Saturday, but said they were happy to help keep local shops thriving.

"So they can become bigger businesses and produce more," shopper Marie Ramirez said.

Businesses like the Harlingen Antique Mall offered discounts to draw in customers. But some owners say the crowd wasn't what they hoped for.

"Today is a little bit slower than previous years, not sure why, but usually we do good during the Small Business Saturdays," Harlingen Antique Mall Co-Owner Armando Perez said. "We would like to see more people come downtown and support the small businesses, not only us, but there are several stores that need help."

For Chyann's Special Café owner, Josie Olivares, the day goes beyond profits, it's about supporting her staff.

"It's a revolving door, if they come in and walk through that door, they're helping our staff make that income for themselves to take it home for their families," Olivares said. "This year has been a little, you know, up and down, but we're still here, and we're still going to be here."

Business owners say they hope the support continues, not just on Small Business Saturday, but all year long because shopping doesn't just keep their doors open, it helps the Rio Grande Valley's economy grow.

Watch the video above for the full story.