Valley Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert with Ozzy Osbourne tribute
The Valley Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for another exciting concert season.
Executive Director David Lobel speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their upcoming season and the Symphony in the Park concert.
The concert is called the Art of Video Game Music and will feature a string quartet tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.
It will take place at the McAllen Convention Center Oval Park and is free to the public. For more information, click here.
