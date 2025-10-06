Valley Symphony Orchestra to perform free concert with Ozzy Osbourne tribute

The Valley Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for another exciting concert season.

Executive Director David Lobel speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their upcoming season and the Symphony in the Park concert.

The concert is called the Art of Video Game Music and will feature a string quartet tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

It will take place at the McAllen Convention Center Oval Park and is free to the public. For more information, click here.