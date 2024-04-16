Valley Symphony Orchestra wraps up season with Spellbound symphony
The Valley Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for a big concert.
Executive Director David Lobel speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their last concert for the season, Spellbound.
The concert is scheduled for Friday, April 19 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.
For more information, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Melissa Lucio's case heads to Court of Criminal Appeals, could overturn death...
-
Suspect in deadly Mission shooting identified, arraigned
-
Other agencies continue search for missing swimmer near Port Mansfield
-
Hidalgo County commissioners approve extension of drought declaration
-
TXDOT holds meeting to discuss San Juan road expansion proposal
Sports Video
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring