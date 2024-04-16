x

Valley Symphony Orchestra wraps up season with Spellbound symphony

By: Dina Herrera Garza

The Valley Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for a big concert.

Executive Director David Lobel speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about their last concert for the season, Spellbound.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, April 19 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

