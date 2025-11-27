Valley travelers offer advice to those traveling for the holidays

The holiday travel rush is underway, but some passengers say there isn't really much of a rush.

Things seemed to be running smoothly at the McAllen International Airport.

"I thought it was going to be worse, but it was a pretty good flight," Sebastian Martinez said. He was traveling from North Carolina.

Flights are also on track at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

Airport officials across the country said Thanksgiving travel would be smooth after the shutdown ended, as many TSA workers are back on the job and getting paid.

Some passengers offered reminders for those traveling during the holidays.

"Travel light. It was easier doing like carry on, you can get in and out very quickly," Diane Rodriguez said. She was traveling from Indiana.

"Show up like two hours, maybe two and a half hours, early. Make sure you got your ticket all the documentation you need," Leonardo Ramirez said. He was traveling to South Dakota.

Experts also recommend downloading your airline's app so that you can track any potential changes. Remember that different airlines have different rules when it comes to their delay or cancellation policy.

To learn more about your rights as a passenger, click here.