Valley travelers react to cabin service changes at Southwest Airlines

Cabin service on your next flight in and out of the Valley International Airport, in Harlingen, may look a little different.

That is, if you're flying with Southwest Airlines.

Starting on December 4, passengers will now need to fasten their seatbelts and sit in an upright position earlier than before.

Flight attendants will start prepping the cabin for landing at 18,000 feet instead of the current 10,000 feet.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said the goal is to reduce the risk of inflight turbulence injuries to passengers and the crew.

That means buckling up earlier, having seats in upright position and putting tray tables away 10 minutes earlier than usual.

"I think it's a really good idea because one of our flights today was very rough," La Feria resident Cindy Moore said.

Cindy and Alan Moore flew with Southwest after a vacation in Australia. They landed in Harlingen to head home to La Feria.

The couple has experienced turbulence firsthand on their way home.

"It's kinda nerve racking. It really is, of course, the worst thing that goes through your mind," Cindy said. "It's really a good safety precaution."

The new changes are scheduled to start on December 4.