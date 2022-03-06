x

Valley Veteran Group Honors Fallen Soldiers

May 28, 2018

WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley veteran group is taking the time this Memorial Day weekend to honor fallen soldiers.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is providing socks, blankets and food to veterans in nursing homes.

The past commander of the association says they picked this weekend to hold the program so that others wouldn’t forget the meaning of Memorial Day.

