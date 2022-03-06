Valley Veteran Group Honors Fallen Soldiers
WESLACO – A Rio Grande Valley veteran group is taking the time this Memorial Day weekend to honor fallen soldiers.
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is providing socks, blankets and food to veterans in nursing homes.
The past commander of the association says they picked this weekend to hold the program so that others wouldn’t forget the meaning of Memorial Day.
KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez explains their mission.
Watch the video above for the full story.
