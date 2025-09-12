Valley View ISD partners with daycares to boost enrollment

One Rio Grande Valley school district has increased their reach while also increasing their enrollment numbers.

Valley View Independent School District has partnered with local daycares to better prepare kids for elementary school.

Daycare owner Felicitas Bazan said when she first opened-up Campanitas Daycare in Las Milpas, the programs they offered were limited.

Now they're expanding.

Bazan said her three and four-year-old students are now getting reading and math classes, along with learning good behavior, from certified teachers.

Campanitas is one of five daycares in Pharr and McAllen that are now an extension of Valley View ISD's Pre-k 3 and 4 programs.

"They not only have their daycare families, but now they have inherited a district," Valley View ISD Interim-Superintendent Monica Luna said.

Luna said two certified pre-k teachers will work with students at each daycare for two hours daily.

"We provide the curriculum and the resources, so they provide the instruction in science and social studies," Luna said.

In return for the curriculum, Valley View ISD gets to add these students to their enrollment numbers, something the district says has dropped over the years.

More students mean more state funding, for Superintendent Luna, it also means students learn more at an early age.

"We do push it because we know the kids do so much better when they are having education every single day," Luna said.

Luna said they plan to partner with more daycares in the future to boost their enrollment further.

Participating daycares also get $25,000 for participating in the Valley View ISD Tot-To-Tassels program.

Parents also benefit from the Valley View ISD partnership with daycares.

Those who qualify can get free childcare through the program. One requirement is that families must be receiving financial assistance for child care through the Texas Workforce Commission.

The following daycares are part of Valley View ISD's program:

Colors Daycare Center, located at 906 Dallas Avenue, McAllen

Building My Future Learning Center 2, located at 2500 E Dicker Road, Hidalgo

Campanitas Day Care, LLC, located at 8011 Cisne Street, Pharr

Little Explorers Education Center, located at 124 N 1st Street, Hidalgo

Magic Kidz Academy, located at 202 S Veterans Boulevard in Pharr

Building My Future Academy, located at 2000 S McColl Road, McAllen

