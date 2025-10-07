Valley voters encouraged to research before voting in November elections

Monday was the last day to register to vote in the November elections.

With that deadline passing, the focus now shifts to what's on the ballot, which lists all the state-wide propositions voters will decide on.

If you've ever read propositions, you know they are difficult to understand. That's why local election's offices are encouraging voters to learn about what's on the ballot.

In less than a month, voters will have a lot more to decide than just candidates. This year, there are also 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution.

"We see people having trouble understanding the amendments while they're actually about to vote, and we don't have the ability to try to offer an explanation at that point," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said.

Those propositions range from harsher penalties for criminals to changes to property taxes.

The language on the ballot can be confusing. In order to get voters prepared, the Cameron County Elections Office is doing their part in keeping everyone informed.

"We have a link to the states votetexas.gov, and we will be putting out on our Facebook page and Instagram each of the propositions and the states provided explanation," Garza said.

For Harlingen resident Miguel Angel Covarrubias, he says taking the time to learn what's on the ballot is important.

"I will say that when I was younger, around 18 or 19, I didn't really do my research. I just would see what my family would say, what I would vote for," Covarrubias said. "But then after, when I was 20 or 21, I then started to do my research and see the policies of the different candidates to see if they would appeal to me or help my family out."

This election, Covarrubias says he's looking for change in his city.

"I'm looking for some change. I think there could be something done more with littering, more trash pickups, maybe some more lights around town too, because there's some parts that are really dark," Covarrubias said.

Election Day is November 4.

Visit your county elections office website to view a sample ballot, or click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.