Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir

3 hours 37 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, August 22 2022 Aug 22, 2022 August 22, 2022 7:12 PM August 22, 2022 in News

Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir.

The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area.

The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million.

The hope is to secure funding from the Texas Water Development Board.

