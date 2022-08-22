Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir
Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir.
The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area.
The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million.
The hope is to secure funding from the Texas Water Development Board.
