Valley Without Water: How El Paso’s wastewater recycling plant could serve as a model for other cities
The Rio Grande Valley isn’t the only part of the state trying to make the best use of our limited water.
In El Paso — and the surrounding region — they recycle the precious resource from wastewater.
"Ultimately, all the water that comes out of here, it's drinking water quality,” El Paso Water Resources Manager Scott Reinert said.
El Paso has been reusing sewage water for six decades through a process called reclaimed water, and it goes back into the aquifer that the city uses for part of its water supply.
They're getting ready to send the reclaimed water straight back to people's taps.
“Singapore, is real, other parts of the world, water stressed parts of the world, they are doing this,” Reinert said. “But in the state of Texas, we'll be the first for a direct potable re-use project."
Reinert said their current system already cleans sewage to drinking water standards, but a new system they call "advanced water purification" will do more.
The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation in Hidalgo County previously said wastewater recycling is a direction they plan to go in the future.
