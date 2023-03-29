Vaqueros Unveil New Vaquero Performance Center for Football Program

EDINBURG - The UTRGV Vaquero football team will soon have a home of their own as the UTRGV Athletic Department announced the future construction and unveiled renderings for the Vaquero Performance Center which will house their future football program.

The $45 million project will be built just north of UTRGV Baseball Stadium and will house team offices and locker rooms, an athletic training facility, two practice football fields and a variety of other facilities for both the football program and other student-athletes to use.

UTRGV Athletic Director Chasse Conque said in a statement, "This is the next big step in sport expansion as we get our football program ready for its practice year in 2024 before taking the field in 2025. The Vaqueros Performance Center will be a home of which our football program can be proud and will rival that of any Division I FCS program in the country. The ability to open a state-of-the-art facility like the Vaqueros Performance Center is transformational for our entire athletics department as we add significant capacity in strength & conditioning, academic support, and sports medicine while also giving our student-athletes, coaches and staff adequate meeting space.”

The 45,000 square foot facility is scheduled to be completed by the Fall of 2025, with practice fields ready for use by the summer of 2024.