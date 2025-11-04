x

I-69C reopens following vehicle fire in Edinburg

Tuesday, November 04 2025

The Edinburg Police Department and Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on the southbound lanes of I-69C near Canton Road.

The fire caused all southbound traffic to be rerouted and the closure of the on-ramp at University Boulevard.

No injuries were reported, the city said in a Facebook post.

