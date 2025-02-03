Venom Performance invita a la comunidad a un festival de autos en Alton
Venom Performance invita a la comunidad al evento '956 Takeover' que se realizará el sábado 8 de febrero en la ciudad Alton.
Invitados en la entrevista: Hector Cuellar, Jose Ibarra y Eric Domínguez.
Ubicación: 1413 S. Alton Blvd. Alton, TX 78573
Número de contacto:
(956) 274-6895
(956) 566-1695
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
