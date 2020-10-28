x

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit McAllen on Friday, campaign says

5 hours 4 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, October 28 2020 Oct 28, 2020 October 28, 2020 8:39 AM October 28, 2020 in News - Local

Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit McAllen on Friday, according to a news release from her campaign.

The campaign announced on Wednesday morning that Harris would visit McAllen, Fort Worth and Houston on Friday.

No other details were announced.

Check back for updates.

