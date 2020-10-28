Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to visit McAllen on Friday, campaign says
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will visit McAllen on Friday, according to a news release from her campaign.
The campaign announced on Wednesday morning that Harris would visit McAllen, Fort Worth and Houston on Friday.
No other details were announced.
Check back for updates.
