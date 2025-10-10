Victims and survivors of domestic violence honored in Brownsville
A special ceremony for domestic violence survivors was held Thursday in Brownsville.
As part of the ceremony, people threw petals into the resaca near the TSC Performing Arts Center.
The event, “Petals on the Lake,” honored survivors of domestic violence and those who have lost their lives.
Domestic violence survivor Veronica Rivas shared her story at the ceremony. She said she nearly lost her life four years ago.
“My partner hit me, and I was unconscious for 16 hours. I spent 21 days in the hospital with a fractured skull, broken teeth, swollen eyes — it was very bad,” Rivas said. “That's why I tell you to speak up, speak out, and report, because those of us who suffer domestic violence suffer a lot, a lot of fear."
The four district attorneys in the Rio Grande Valley were at the event, and said domestic violence continues to be an issue in the Valley.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen ISD students taste test new menu options
-
Victims and survivors of domestic violence honored in Brownsville
-
Edinburg mayoral candidates share their platforms
-
Employees of used clothing store in McAllen accused of working in the...
-
Records: South Texas ISD employee arrested on child porn charge
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025
-
Southland Conference commissioner discusses UTRGV football's hot start
-
District rivals McAllen Memorial and McHi face off in week 7 of...
-
Band of the Week: Rio Grande City High School
-
UTRGV women's soccer set to take on McNeese on Thursday