Victims and survivors of domestic violence honored in Brownsville

A special ceremony for domestic violence survivors was held Thursday in Brownsville.

As part of the ceremony, people threw petals into the resaca near the TSC Performing Arts Center.

The event, “Petals on the Lake,” honored survivors of domestic violence and those who have lost their lives.

Domestic violence survivor Veronica Rivas shared her story at the ceremony. She said she nearly lost her life four years ago.

“My partner hit me, and I was unconscious for 16 hours. I spent 21 days in the hospital with a fractured skull, broken teeth, swollen eyes — it was very bad,” Rivas said. “That's why I tell you to speak up, speak out, and report, because those of us who suffer domestic violence suffer a lot, a lot of fear."

The four district attorneys in the Rio Grande Valley were at the event, and said domestic violence continues to be an issue in the Valley.