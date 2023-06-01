Victims of SNAP Benefits fraud can request new Lone Star card

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced they have federal funding to replace stolen SNAP benefits for people who were victims of fraud.

This comes after reports of scammers stealing Lone Star card or pin numbers to get SNAP benefits.

If you are a SNAP recipient who became a victim of fraud, you're encouraged to request a new Lone Star card and pin by visiting a local HHSC office or calling for a mail-in form.

Replacement benefits should be issued within ten days.

For more information, click here.