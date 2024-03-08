VIDEO: Damaged tower in La Feria demolished

The damaged Nexstar tower in La Feria was demolished Friday morning.

The leaning 1,337-foot tall tower caused the Thursday cancellation of classes at the nearby David G. Sanchez Elementary School. The La Feria school district would later cancel all classes for Friday as a safety precaution.

Nexstar Media Group — the owner of the tower and operators of Valley Central — decided to dismantle the tower.

Two of the 24 cables that hold up the tower snapped earlier this week, causing the tower to lean. Those living in the radius of the tower were advised to evacuate on Thursday. Nexstar set up several rooms for them at the nearby Texas Inn hotel.

In a press release to Channel 5 News, Nexstar Media Group says "the tower is designed to collapse in a downward spiral limited to 150 yard radius."