VIDEO: Laser pointed at DPS helicopter, Harlingen man in custody
A Harlingen man is in custody after pointing a laser at a helicopter, and then firing at it with a BB gun, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Video provided to Channel 5 News by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows the moment a suspect allegedly points the laser at the chopper Wednesday shortly after 1 a.m. in Harlingen before firing at it, according to DPS.
Pedro Cortina Jr., 40, was arrested on the 500 block of Taft Avenue in Harlingen after the pilot of a patrolling DPS helicopter reported a laser was pointed at them, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Troopers on the ground found Cortina at a home. Cortina allegedly got a BB gun and shot at the helicopter, Hernandez said.
No injuries were reported.
The Texas Rangers is handling the investigation, according to Hernandez.
Cortina, who according to Hernandez is a convicted felon who was on parole, is in custody at the Cameron County Jail awaiting arraignment on a charge of illuminating an aircraft with a laser pointer, impairing the operator.
