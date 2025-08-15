Vigil held for Harlingen sisters killed in mobile home fire

A vigil is being held for two Harlingen girls who died in a mobile home fire on Sunday.

The vigil was held at the site of the home Thursday at the 500 block of Emerald Drive.

Neighbors and friends helped put together the vigil, and members of the community showed up with flowers, balloons and teddy bears.

As previously reported, 11-year-old Alexia and 13-year-old Yulissa died when the mobile home they lived in with their mother and three other siblings caught on fire. The sisters were Harlingen CISD students who were supposed to start their new school year on Tuesday.

The home next door was also damaged in the fire. The homeowner said he woke up that night and tried to put the fire out with water, but the fire was too strong.

“It's a shame,” Erik Martinez said. “I have girls that are almost the same age, so I feel like… I just wish I could have done more.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with funeral arraignments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.