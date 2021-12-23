Volunteers bring Christmas cheer to young patients at DHR Health

Young volunteers helped spread holiday cheer for kids at DHR Health.

The teen advisory board at DHR worked since August to put a Christmas party together.

Rogelio Jimenez is a volunteer whose parents were both hospitalized at DHR for a period of time.

“This hospital has given so much to my family and to the community, so it’s just a way of paying back and helping others the same way,” said Jimenez, a teen advisory board member.

With money that they raised, they were able to buy and then hand out blankets, Christmas socks, a book, and Band-Aids. Then they invited the kids into the playroom for some fun Christmas-themed activities, like cookie decorating and a Christmas movie.

“I like to see him play with other kids and to see him happy and enjoying himself like before,” said Lisha Isbaelle Acosta, mother of a two-year-old son. “That’s what I wanted, to see him like this again."