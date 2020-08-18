Volunteers help Hidalgo County family clean up after hurricane

Volunteers spent Monday cleaning up a Hidalgo County home destroyed by Hurricane Hanna.

Team Rubicon describes itself as "a nonprofit organization that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experiences to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises."

About 20 volunteers arrived in the Rio Grande Valley on Aug. 13 and will remain in the region until Aug. 20.

Team Rubicon’s services are free. For more information, visit TeamRubiconUSA.org.

Watch the video for full story.